Ryan Bader’s Coach Describes How To Beat Fedor Emelianenko

Ryan Bader’s coach has offered the details on the gameplan that he thinks will get his fighter a win against MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. The two fighters are slated to meet in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight tournament. This fight will go down next month at Bellator 214.

The Bellator light heavyweight champion scored a decision win over Matt Mitrione at Bellator 207. This served as a heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout. Before this fight, Bader picked up a first-round knockout victory over Muhammed Lawal in the quarterfinals of this tournament. This fight went down at the Bellator 199 event on the Paramount Network at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Bader’s coach Jair Lourenco told MMA Fighting what he expects to happen in this contest and his gameplan.

”It’s going to be a fight between true champions,” Lourenco said. “They are both experienced fighters. Many people talks about Bader being younger and all that, like he’s in his 20’s, but he’s 35. The thing is, he’s an athlete and takes care of himself. They both hit hard and have high-level grappling. It’s going to be a high-level fight and, the longer it takes, the better for Bader because of his conditioning. He does well in five-round fights.



”We’re planning on putting pressure early on to force Fedor to work at a higher pace since the beginning,” he continued. “We will fight to submit him or knock him out, attacking the entire time, full pressure, for five rounds. I think that’s the path. You can’t let Fedor be too comfortable in the fight.”

