Ex-UFC star Ryan Bader set for move to Rizin FF, targeted for NYE debut fight

ByRoss Markey
Ex-UFC star Ryan Bader set for move to Rizin FF, targeted for NYE debut fight

Former UFC light heavyweight contender, and Bellator MMA two-weight champion, Ryan Bader is set to make his return to mixed martial arts competition at the end of the year, with the veteran confirming his move to Japanese-based promotion, Rizin FF overnight.

Bader, a former top-contender in the Octagon, departed the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this year, voicing his displeasure with a lack of activity on his return bout.

MixCollage 04 May 2025 09 48 PM 4213

Sidelined since the beginning of last year, former light heavyweight and heavyweight Bellator MMA champion, Ryan Bader suffered a devastating opening round knockout loss against Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira. And in the time since, has yet to be booked for competition.

READ MORE:  Cory Sandhagen Forces Deiveson Figueiredo to Tap Out Due to Injury - UFC Des Moines Highlights

Ryan Bader set for Rizin FF move, debut fight on NYE

However, overnight, at a Rizin FF event in Japan, veteran perennial contender, Bader entered the ring in Asia — confirming his move to the Nobuyuki Sakakibara-led organization.

And as confirmed on social media by the promotion, Bader is already lined up for his debut outing on New Year’s Eve later this annum, against the victor of the ongoing heavyweight Grand Prix.

Ryan Bader Explains Departure from PFL: 'Doing things because I want to, not because I have to'

All prevailing with victories overnight to make their way to the quarter final bracket, the trio of Marek Samociuk, Jose Augusto Azevedo, and Miko Ueda all landed triumphs.

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman encouraged to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley

During his lengthy tenure in combat sports, Bader has turned in notable successes over the likes of Minotouro Nogueira, Rampage Jackson, Phil Davis, Rashad Evans, Muhammad Lawal, Fedor Emelianenko, Lyoto Machida, and Valentin Moldavsky to name a few.

READ MORE:  Belal Muhammad confirms "nothing" will stop him walking out with Palestine flag at UFC 315

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts