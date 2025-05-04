Ex-UFC star Ryan Bader set for move to Rizin FF, targeted for NYE debut fight

Former UFC light heavyweight contender, and Bellator MMA two-weight champion, Ryan Bader is set to make his return to mixed martial arts competition at the end of the year, with the veteran confirming his move to Japanese-based promotion, Rizin FF overnight.

Bader, a former top-contender in the Octagon, departed the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this year, voicing his displeasure with a lack of activity on his return bout.

Sidelined since the beginning of last year, former light heavyweight and heavyweight Bellator MMA champion, Ryan Bader suffered a devastating opening round knockout loss against Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira. And in the time since, has yet to be booked for competition.

Ryan Bader set for Rizin FF move, debut fight on NYE

However, overnight, at a Rizin FF event in Japan, veteran perennial contender, Bader entered the ring in Asia — confirming his move to the Nobuyuki Sakakibara-led organization.

Ryan Bader will face the Grand Prix Champion on New Year's Eve!



And as confirmed on social media by the promotion, Bader is already lined up for his debut outing on New Year’s Eve later this annum, against the victor of the ongoing heavyweight Grand Prix.

All prevailing with victories overnight to make their way to the quarter final bracket, the trio of Marek Samociuk, Jose Augusto Azevedo, and Miko Ueda all landed triumphs.

During his lengthy tenure in combat sports, Bader has turned in notable successes over the likes of Minotouro Nogueira, Rampage Jackson, Phil Davis, Rashad Evans, Muhammad Lawal, Fedor Emelianenko, Lyoto Machida, and Valentin Moldavsky to name a few.