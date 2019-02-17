Ryan Bader Has Hilarious Reaction To Cheick Kongo’s Callout

Ryan Bader has a great reaction to the callout made by MMA veteran Cheick Kongo following his latest win. The longtime UFC/Bellator star picked up another victory to add to his recent streak.

Kongo defeated Vitaly Minakov in a heavyweight bout on the main card of Bellator 216 last night (Sat., February 16, 2019) from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and aired on DAZN .

Following the fight, Kongo made his stance known that he wants a crack at the Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. However, Bader wasn’t very interested in the fight. Thus, he voiced his stance through the power of social media. Bader wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Hey congrats @kongo4real but you talk like that after that performance?” wrote Bader via Twitter. “There is a reason you weren’t invited into the Heavyweight Grand Prix, what’s that tell you??? I’ll let YOU know what title I decide to defend. Until then, excuse my FRENCH & f*ck off”

