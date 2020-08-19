Roy Jones Jr has threatened to walk away from his eagerly anticipated eight-round exhibition bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson. Jones Jr and Tyson were originally set to square off on September 12 but that date was changed to November 28 in order to maximize revenue from the fight.

‘RJ’ is unhappy with the date change and says he is willing to walk away from the fight if he is not compensated correctly.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things,” Jones Jr said to Daily Mail. “That’s why we have to table bulls**t now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Jones Jr. says his lawyers are currently trying to re-negotiate his deal.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers are talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do. If they don’t make it make sense, it (the fight) would be off,” Jones Jr explained. “Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.

“They said they wanted to get a crowd. If you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money,” Jones Jr. continued. “You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

