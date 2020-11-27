Ahead of tomorrow night’s exhibition comeback opposite former heavyweight champion, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, decorated former middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder, Roy Jones Jr. has spoken of hopes to finally stand opposite former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in the squared-circle.



Jones Jr. – who features opposite Tyson in an exhibition boxing matchup tomorrow night, has been continously linked with a boxing match against the recently released Brazilian striker, Silva, with a bout between the two failing to ever come to fruition.



The 51-year-old Pensacola, Florida boxer called for a pairing with Curitiba fan-favourite, Silva following his retirement back in December 2017, but as of yet, we’ve yet to see the two stand opposite each other. Given Jones Jr.’s upcoming return and the fact that Silva is no longer under contract with longtime home, the UFC – the possibility of the pairing seems somewhat more likely than maybe previously believed.

Roy Jones Jr. says if everything goes well on Saturday night, he's almost positive that he'll finally face Anderson Silva in a boxing match #TysonJones — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 27, 2020



Jones Jr.’s callout follows recent, similar welcoming claims from Rizin FF leader, Nobuyuki Sakakiraba, who refused to distance the promotion from a deal to sign the soon to be 46-year-old counter striker, unlike the likes of Bellator MMA, ONE Championship, PFL – and even BKFC.



“I have great memories with Anderson Silva from the PRIDE days and in my personal opinion, I think his career took off in Japan,” Sakakiraba said in a recent statement.”I have heard that Japan has a special part in his heart as well.“

“I do feel that I would like to help him fulfil his wishes out of respect for what he has accomplished and what he has done for our sport. I haven’t talked to him yet but I would be interested to see if we can come up with something that makes sense for him to start his final chapter in Japan.“



For legendary mixed martial artist, Silva, his gleaming run under the UFC’s banner came to a close at UFC Vegas 12 on Halloween, dropping a penultimate-round knockout defeat to fellow striker, Uriah ‘Prime Time’ Hall in a main event tilt.



While Silva is regarded as one of the most dominant, masterful competitors at the peak of his powers as middleweight champion, Floridian puncher, Jones Jr. is also regarded as one of the greatest boxing talents of all time.



With a 66-9 professional record, Jones Jr. has notably dispatched the likes of Felix Trinidad, Antonio Tarver, Richard Hall, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Montell Griffin, James Toney, and Bernard Hopkins to name a few.