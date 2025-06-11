Rose Namajunas eyes title shot with win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta

UFC star Rose Namajunas is eyeing a title shot if she’s able to pick up the win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta this weekend.

As we know, Rose Namajunas has been responsible for some pretty incredible moments throughout the course of her career. She has been seen by many as the ultimate underdog to win a world championship not once, but twice. With that being said, it’s clear to see she’s one of the most decorated female fighters of her generation, and it’ll be interesting to see how she approaches the next phase of her career as he prepares to turn 33 later this month.

On Saturday night, Rose Namajunas will try and vault herself into title contention at women’s flyweight when she battles Miranda Maverick. The expectation is that this is going to be a close, hard-fought brawl between two really intriguing talents at 125 pounds – and for ‘Thug Rose’, it gives her the chance to prove that she’s still capable of picking up high profile wins.

In a recent interview, Rose Namajunas made it crystal clear that she’s still hunting down UFC gold.

Rose Namajunas eyes flyweight title shot

“I don’t know, I hope a title shot,” Namajunas told MMA Junkie on what a win over Maverick does. “Obviously that’s what I’m hoping for, so I’ve really got to put a good performance on and just do my best, and really just let God take the wheel, and whatever opportunities come way, I’ll be ready for it.

“But I don’t know how you do the matchmaking thing, like I don’t know: Do you match up Erin with Alexa (Grasso) or Natalia (Silva), or do you put Natalia in the title? I don’t know. Yeah, I’m not a matchmaker, so I’m glad I don’t have the job.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie