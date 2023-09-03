Former undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas fell to defeat in her flyweight divisional bow last night in the co-main event of UFC Paris, however, early in the bout the ex-titleholder complained of a hand issue suffered in the bout – sharing images of a rather nasty and gruesome injury to her smallest finger on her right hand.

Namajunas a former undisputed strawweight champion under the banner of the promotion, co-headlined UFC Paris last night against promotional-perfect contender, Fiorot – dropping a comprehensive unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) loss to the Nice native over the course of three rounds.

The defeat came as Wisconsin native, Namajunas’ second on the trot, having most recently dropped her strawweight crown in a title rematch against inaugural champion, Carla Esparza back in May of last year – in an admittedly forgettable championship fight.

Coached by long-time partner and former UFC heavyweight contender, Pat Barry during last night’s French outing, Namajunas complained of discomfort in her right hand at the close of the opening round of her bout with Fiorot, appearing to suffer an injury.

Rose Namajunas suffers brutal hand injury in her UFC Paris defeat to Manon Fiorot

And following her decision loss to the bloodied Fiorot – photos of Namajunas’ hand injury in detail were posted across social media.

“This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves,” Ariel Helwani posted on X. “The injury happened in the first.”

This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first. (📷 @HypeOrDie) pic.twitter.com/pr78I6RRKF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2023

As for Fiorot, the surging French contender has called her shot at the flyweight crown next, eyeing a title showdown against the victor of the upcoming Noche UFC rematch between pound-for-pound number one, Alexa Grasso, and former champion, Valentina Shevchenko – which takes in two weeks’ time in Las Vegas.

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight in her return to the Octagon?