Ronda Rousey First Woman Inducted To UFC Hall Of Fame

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is set to become the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame.

The announcement was made during last night’s (Sat. June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago, Illinois. Rousey will join a class that includes Bruce Connal, Art Davie, Matt Serra, and Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Rousey was the first woman to ever be signed to the UFC and eventually won the inaugural 135-pound championship. She slowly turned into the promotion’s biggest star and a major icon in the sporting world itself.

The Rowdy One went undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career for four years, at one point holding a record of 12-0 with a 100 percent finish percentage. Rousey was notorious for her first-round armbar finishes but added some knockouts to her record with victories over Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, and Bethe Correia.

She suffered her first taste of defeat on November 15, 2015, when she was dethroned by Holly Holm via second-round knockout. It marked the first loss of her MMA career and the end of her reign as bantamweight queen. Rousey returned a year later in an attempt to recapture the bantamweight title, taking on new division champion Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately for Rousey, Nunes’ striking power was simply too much for her to overcome as she was finished in only 48 seconds via knockout.

Rousey has since begun a career as a professional wrestler, signing a full-time deal with WWE and making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 this past April. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Despite no longer being involved in MMA, Rousey will be forever recognized as one of the pioneers in the sport when she is inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame on July 5th at The Pearl At The Palms Hotel in Las Vegas.