Roman Reigns has taken a shot at CM Punk who he claims got “whooped in the UFC”.

The former WWE champion, who currently competes under the AEW banner, stepped into the Octagon on two occasions. Punk was quickly tapped out in his first fight but showed heart in his second bout to survive all three rounds with Mike Jackson. ‘The Truth’ originally picked up a unanimous decision win but it was later overturned to a no-contest due to a positive test for marijuana.

During a recent interview with Complex, Reigns was asked if he would be open to sharing the ring with CM Punk.

“So I answered a question similar to this a while ago, and it falls back to what our audience wants to see,” Reigns replied. “If our audience wanted to see it and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost. Then also he got his whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

