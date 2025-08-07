Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez – UFC Odds and Match Preview

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez represents a classic stylistic clash between a powerful, well-rounded striker grappler in Dolidze and an aggressive, submission-oriented grappler in Hernandez. Both fighters bring solid experience, making this a highly anticipated middleweight bout in the UFC calendar. The winner could make significant strides toward climbing the rankings and earning bigger fights in the near future.

The fight between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez is scheduled for August 9, 2025. It will take place at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Valley in the United States. The event is a UFC Fight Night, with the Dolidze vs. Hernandez middleweight bout headlining the card.

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC fight between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez currently favor Hernandez as the favorite. Hernandez’s moneyline odds are around -330 to -345, indicating a strong likelihood of winning according to sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Dolidze is viewed as the underdog with odds near +250 to +275. Check out more numbers to play with Fugaso games pokies.

Over time, the odds have reflected Hernandez’s momentum as he comes in on a seven-fight UFC win streak and is known for his relentless grappling pace. Dolidze, although ranked slightly higher, faces a tough stylistic challenge and is seen as having an outside chance to upset Hernandez.

In terms of predicted methods of victory, the consensus betting lines suggest Hernandez winning either by decision or submission. Bets combining Hernandez to win with the fight lasting more than 2.5 rounds offer good value, as his cardio and grappling pressure are likely to wear down Dolidze before a finish.

For Dolidze, the best value bets are on a straight upset win at +250, with the chance of a knockout or a rare submission as his path to victory. However, most bettors and analysts foresee Hernandez controlling the bout, particularly in the later rounds, leveraging top position grappling.

The stakes of this fight are high as both fighters are jockeying for better positioning in the middleweight division. A win could propel one of them closer to top contender status and potential title contention. Dolidze will likely leverage his explosive striking to keep Hernandez guessing, while Hernandez will aim to impose his grappling dominance and pace.

Anthony Hernandez, ranked just behind Dolidze at #10 in the UFC middleweight rankings, is an American fighter who has an extensive background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling and is known for his submission skills as well as his ground control. Hernandez has been competing professionally since 2014 and has earned multiple Performance of the Night awards. His style involves pressure fighting combined with high-level grappling and significant striking accuracy, often controlling opponents on the ground.

Betting odds strongly favor Anthony Hernandez to win by decision or submission, supported by his streak, fighting style, and momentum. Roman Dolidze is the underdog with potential for an upset via knockout or submission, but faces an uphill battle against Hernandez’s grappling and endurance.