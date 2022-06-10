This weekend’s anticipated flyweight pairing between division contenders, Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been removed from the UFC 275 main card in Singapore – with the former requiring hospitalization due to the effects of weight cutting.

Rogerio Bontorin, the current #8 ranked flyweight contender, is without a victory in his last four Octagon appearances, most recently suffering a January split decision defeat against Brandon Royval.

As for Kape, the former Rizin FF champion managed to land the #14 rank in the division back in December with a one-sided first round knockout win against Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Rogerio Bontorin requires hospitalization due to the effects of weight cutting

Per an initial report from EurosportNL reporter, Marcel Dorff, Bontorin required hospitalization ahead of his scheduled weigh-in for his bout against Kape at the Singapore Indoor Arena.

Just got told Rogerio Bontorin was transported to the hospital earlier this morning. With Bontorin vs. Kape missing on the PPV card visual during the Road to UFC broadcast it looks like the fight is off #UFC275 tomorrow…. — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 10, 2022

In a follow-up report from Combate reporters, Adriano Albuquerque, and Evelyn Rodrigues, Bontorin, a native of Parana, required hospitalization due to the effects of weight cuttings, as he dealt with kidney issues.

As a result, UFC 275 is now-scheduled to continue with a total 11 bouts. The event is scheduled to feature a pair of undisputed championship fights, including a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira, and Jiri Prochazka.



Valentina Shevchenko also features in a co-headlining slot against Taila Santos for the undisputed flyweight title.

Another main card attraction comes in the form of a strawweight title-eliminator rematch between former division champions, Zhang Weili, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk – in a re-run of their March 2020 Fight of the Year.

At the time of publication, it is currently unknown which bout will take place on the main card in place of Bontorin vs. Kape – and it is also unknown if the flyweight matchup between the two will be revisited in the future.