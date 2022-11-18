Video – Footage resurfaces of Rodtang Jitmuangnon suffering brutal KO loss ahead of ONE Championship return

Ahead of his return at ONE on Prime Video 4 tomorrow in Kallang, Singapore, footage has remerged, detailing a stunning knockout loss suffered by decorated Muay Thai striker, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, at the age of 16, against opponent, Sangtiennoi Sor Sornsing back in 2013 just below the strawweight limit at 112lbs.

Rodtang, who has most recently competed under the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship banner back in May of this year in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarter final bracket, defeated Jacob Smith, which followed prior wins over both Danial Williams, and Tagir Khalilov.

Set to return to competition tomorrow, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who boasts a mesmerizing 268-42-10 professional record in Muay Thai, is set to face off against Moroccan-born Italian flyweight striker, Joseph Lasiri in a co-main event slot.

The event, which is set to feature at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in southeast Asia, also fields a vacant ONE welterweight title fight between former champion, Kiamrian Abbasov – who lost his title to the scales this morning, as well as Christian Lee. Cosmo Alexandre also makes his combat sports return at the event, while Jonathan Haggerty features on the lead card. Former ONE Championship bantamweight best, Bibiano Fernandes also returns on the promotion’s main card.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon suffers heavy KO loss at the age of 16

Ahead of his co-main event return tomorrow before Abbasov’s clash with Lee, footage has emerged online of Rodtang suffering a brutal, faceplant knockout loss against the above-mentioned, Sor Sornsing – who drops Rodtang with a left hook following a separation in their action-packed back-and-forth battle.

Headlining a ONE Championship X event back in March of this year in a special and long-awaited mixed rules fight, Rodtang Jitmuangnon suffered a second round rear-naked choke submission loss against former UFC flyweight titleholder and current ONE flyweight best, Demetrious Johnson. The mixed rules bout included 3-minute limit rounds, with each rounds alternating between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts rulesets.