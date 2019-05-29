Ex-Glory Champ Robin Van Roosmalen Signs With Bellator

Spread the word!













Former Glory featherweight and lightweight champion Robin van Roosmalen has signed with Bellator MMA.

The news was announced by Bellator president Scott Coker on Tuesday as he posted an image of van Roosmalen signing his contract:

Pleased to announce @RobinVRoosmalen has signed with @BellatorMMA.



Get ready for the upcoming featherweight grand prix. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oLQn03NQao — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) May 28, 2019

Time to shock the world !! AGAIN https://t.co/8b6XgqE3fE — robin van roosmalen (@robinvroosmalen) May 28, 2019

The 29-year-old holds a kickboxing record of 51-18 and also has some experience in mixed martial arts (MMA). Van Roosmalen took part in two FFC bouts from 2016 to 2017, winning both contests via knockout.

Coker also teased the Dutch kickboxer could be part of Bellator’s upcoming featherweight grand prix.

The current 145-pound king is Patricio Freire, who is fresh off his win over Michael Chandler to add the lightweight title to his collection.

It is unknown at this point if “Pitbull” will be taking part in the grand prix. However, if he plans on defending his featherweight title, he should be be among the contenders similar to Rory MacDonald in the welterweight grand prix.