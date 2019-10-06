Robert Whittaker Reacts After KO Loss To Israel Adesanya At UFC 243

Spread the word!













It was a rough night for Robert Whittaker inside the Octagon last night (Sat. October 5, 2019) against Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker was knocked down in the first round of his fight with “Stylebender,” but was saved by the horn. In the second round, Whittaker wasn’t able to escape, as Adesanya landed a huge shot that wobbled “Bobby Knuckles” badly, before “Stylebender” ended the fight on the canvas.

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik after the bout, Whittaker handled the defeat with class, congratulating Adesanya on his win, and vowing to return with no plans of going anywhere any time soon. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Yeah, hats off to Adesanya. He is a great striker. I thought I was doing pretty well, until you get caught.” Whittaker said. “But umm, hell, you know I’m only 28. I’ll see him in a fight or two yeah?

“Thanks for everyone who came out today. Thanks to my family and thanks to my coaches. Everybody did great getting me here. Honestly, this is the best I’ve ever felt. I didn’t get the W today but I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE!”

Now, Adesanya will clash with Paulo Costa in his first title defense in a bout that has not yet received a date or location. However, with a potential fight with Jon Jones slowly brewing, it will be interesting to see if that interjects itself into the mix in the immediate future.

