Robert Whittaker: I’d Give Jon Jones ‘A Run For His Money’

With all the talk of a Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker does not mind the idea of moving up to face one of the greatest of all time.

Jones and Adesanya have been embroiled in a war of words leading up to UFC 236 as well as in the aftermath. It has led to fans wanting a super fight between two of the most talented fighters in the UFC today.

But for Whittaker, who will be facing Adesanya next in a title unification bout, he only sees one winner in such a fight.

“I think Jon Jones would kill him,” Whittaker told Submission Radio (quotes via The Body Lock). “I think it’s silly.”

A great fight

Instead, “The Reaper” wouldn’t mind going up himself to face Jones as he believes he would surprise many in such a matchup.

“It’s one of those things, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m going to fight Adesanya, and then I’ll be a little free myself. If you’re looking for opponents, that’s a fight. That’s a great fight.”

“I think I could give him a run for his money. I surprise a lot of people; I’m full of tricks. I think the intensity I bring into a fight is something that a lot of people aren’t prepared for. He’s a great fighter; he’s super, super dangerous. I’m under no illusion how hard it would be. I think it would be fun.”

Jones looking for new opponents?

It might seem a bit uncharacteristic from Whittaker to be talking about a super fight, but if Jones is looking for new opponents, he’s ready to throw down.

“I’ve never led them [fans/media] to think I would do something like this or that I was open to the idea. While I was making my run through the middleweight division and fighting in the division, it was very hard for me to plan outside the division. Obviously, all of my focus has been on the division and doing work there and making waves and moves there.

“But, seeing Jon Jones looking for opponents, the idea of moving up… I don’t hate that idea.”