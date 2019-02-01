Robbie Lawler Lays Out Plans For Ben Askren Fight

Robbie Lawler lays out his plans for his next fight, which will be against former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event. This fight was originally slated to take place at UFC 233 but once the event was cancelled, the promotion moved the bout.

Since dropping the strap to Tyron Woodley in July 2016, Lawler is 1-1 in his last two bouts. His latest win comes over Donald Cerrone. Rafael dos Anjos scored a decision win over Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The former UFC champ makes his return to the Octagon after being away for more than year-long layoff.

While talking with the media on Thursday at the UFC 235 press conference, the former UFC welterweight champion made it known that he’s excited to get back in there.

Gameplan

“It’s been a long layoff for me,” Lawler told MMAjunkie. “I got back from my ACL surgery, and it’s the perfect fight for me to come back. Really I’ve just been concentrating on myself. It’s been a long, hard road, and I’m excited to get back in there and beat up on Askren.”

“Obviously he’s fought all over the world, wrestled all over the world,” Lawler said. “He’s a competitor, he finds a way to win. So I got to go out there and get after him. My wrestling is all right. I train with a lot of wrestlers, and my coaches are doing a great job with me. My striking is getting better. I’ve got to just go out there and get in his face and put some hands on him.”