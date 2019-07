RIZIN 17 Results: Asakura Tops Yachi

Spread the word!













RIZIN 17 is in the books as fans got to witness an action-packed night at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday.

In the main event, Mikura Asakura dominated rival Yusuke Yachi to take home a unanimous decision win. As the fight was coming to an end, Asakura notably dropped a desperate Yachi as he was taunting him.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Shintaro Ishiwatari got a submission win over former UFC flyweight Ulka Sasaki. Sasaki was dropped by the former bantamweight King of Pancrase in the second round. A series of knees to the head followed before Ishiwatari got the win with a north-south choke.

Below are all the results:

Main card

Mikura Asakura def. Yusuke Yachi via unanimous decision

Shintaro Ishiwatari def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (north-south choke) in R2

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Yuki Motoya via majority decision

Ivan Shtyrkov def. Hoon Kim via TKO (strikes) in R2

Taiga Kawabe def. Hikaru Machida via unanimous decision [Kickboxing bout]

Prelims