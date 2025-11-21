Rico Verhoeven Pens Why He Vacated His Heavyweight Title and Left GLORY Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven recently opened up about vacating the GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight belt he’s held for over a decade.

After more than 4,100 days as champion, Verhoeven announced on Instagram that he had relinquished the title he won all the way back in 2013.

“After more than twelve years, fifteen world title victories, and countless unforgettable nights, I’ve decided to vacate my GLORY Heavyweight World Title,” Verhoeven wrote. “I joined GLORY in 2012, and from that moment on, I gave everything to this sport and to the organisation. Together, we built something truly special sold out arenas, broke records, gave fans incredible fights and moments that helped shape the history of kickboxing. “I want to give a special acknowledgment to the dedicated people within GLORY who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring such a strong product to the world. Most of them remain unseen, but their passion is what keeps this sport alive and growing. I see you, and I’ve told many of you personally how much I value the way you carry kickboxing forward with heart, respect, and purpose. “A special thank you to Pierre Andurand for his vision and the immense investment he’s made in kickboxing over the years. Without that commitment, none of this would have been possible. “To all the fans who’ve been part of this incredible journey…. Thank you for the memories, the energy, and the respect.”

Verhoeven, 36, did not shed light on what his next move is, signing off with a cryptic, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s an ‘until we meet again.'”

Rico Verhoeven could be MMA bound after GLORY Exit

While GLORY’s all-time leader in both wins and title defenses didn’t offer any insight into what comes next, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Verhoeven has already engaged in discussions with the UFC about a potential jump from kickboxing to mixed martial arts.

“He has not yet decided what his next move will be after vacating the GLORY heavyweight title, I’m told,” Helwani wrote.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, Verhoeven holds an impressive 60-10 record, with 20 career KOs and 13 successful title defenses. He most recently defended his belt at GLORY 100 in June, dominating Artem Vakhitov and earning a unanimous decision victory.