Ricardo Ramos has picked up the second spinning elbow knockout of his UFC career, sending Danny Chavez crumbling to the canvas with a finish that will be shown in his highlight reel for years to come.

UFC Austin already had three huge finishes and a three-round war in its first four fights, and yet somehow, Ricardo Ramos topped them all. The fight had barely begun before Ramos feinted low, and came up with a spinning back elbow that instantly had Chavez out on his feet. A few follow-up shots sealed the deal, but were ultimately unnecessary.

This win represents Ramos’ seventh win inside the UFC, as well as being his second spinning elbow finish. Whilst he did not call anyone out, it seems undeniable that the UFC will give him a big name matchup next.

Check out Ricardo Ramos’ spinning elbow KO over Danny Chavez at UFC Austin below: