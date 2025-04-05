Rhys McKee demolishes Daniel Frunza in brutal display for first Octagon win – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

Ballymena striker, Rhys McKee has finally made good on his first victory in the promotion into his second stint. And in some brutal fashion no less.

Featuring in a preliminary card pairing tonight at UFC Vegas 105 with promotional newcomer, Daniel Frunza — former Cage Warriors champion, McKee would drop the former on a whopping three separate occasions, early and often during their one round fight.

And finally registering his first Octagon victory, McKee — who initially debuted with a 2020 submission loss to incoming title challenger, Khamzat Chimaev, forced a doctor’s stoppage TKO success.

Opening a sizeable laceration on the lip of Frunza, as well as another on his right eye to go with some fierce swelling, McKee looked extremely sharp en route to his first round buzzsaw victory.

Catch the highlights from Rhys McKee’s brutal win at UFC Vegas 105