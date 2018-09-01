Report: MMA Legend BJ Penn Planning Another UFC Return

For better or worse, MMA legend BJ Penn is reportedly planning another UFC return.

The decorated former UFC lightweight champion will return against The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner Ryan Hall at an unknown event. The fight was first reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The bout does not have an official date or time:

“It appears as though BJ Penn isn’t done yet. According to multiple sources, the UFC is currently discussing booking Penn vs. Ryan Hall later this year. The lightweight fight isn’t signed yet and a date hasn’t been finalized at this time, as well. November or December has been discussed. “According to sources, Penn is currently in Brazil training for his return. The 39-year-old Penn (16-12-2) has lost his last five fights in a row and hasn’t won since he knocked out Matt Hughes in November 2010. His most recent fight was a June 2017 majority decision loss to Dennis Siver. Hall (6-1) hasn’t fought since his December 2016 win over Gray Maynard.”

A Risk Worth Taking?

It’s a fair question to ask if he should risk slipping it further towards .500 at this point. Penn would be risking a lot against an opponent who is not a big name. Hall has been out of action since a December 2016 decision win over Gray Maynard. He won The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 22 lightweight tournament by defeating Artem Lobov in December 2015.

Hall has had a well-documented struggle getting fights from the UFC due to a grappling-centered style deemed boring by many.

Do you want to see the legendary Penn fight on?