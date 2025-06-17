Ex-UFC star Ben Askren facing potential lung transplant as wife provides latest health update

Former UFC welterweight contender, Ben Askren may require a lung transplant as he remains in hospital, battling a severe case of pneumonia.

Earlier this month, Askren’s wife, Amy Askren, revealed her husband had been hospitalized and was in critical condition, as he battled a reported severe case of staph, as well as a case of pneumonia.

And providing a recent update, Amy Askren but to bed rumors that former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion, Ben Askren, has succumbed to his condition and passed away, which had been rife on social media.

“He is alive and any rumor he has died is completely false.” “[He is] definitely still fighting,” Askren said as per a report from TMZ Sports.

Amy Askren provides latest health update on UFC alum, Ben Askren

In a further report released this evening, Amy Askren revealed sedatives had been administered to her husband. And furthermore, discussions of a possible lung transplant for her husband had been held for Ben Askren.

Express

“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share. I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me,” Amy Askren wrote on social media of her husband, Ben Askren’s condition. “Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”

Update from Amy Askren on American combat sports icon @Benaskren pic.twitter.com/DZJsmbiBHz — FightOracle ™🇺🇸 (@fightoracle) June 17, 2025

“Please pray for his continued healing, and if a transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing, and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that,” she continued. “No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.”

“Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your love ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared [for] situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.”