Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Renato Moicano has handed former Cage Warriors lightweight champion, Jai Herbert his second consecutive loss since his transition to the UFC — in the form of a second round rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 30 to open the main card.

Utilising his elite grappling and wrestling early in the bout, Moicano, who himself was returning from a big knockout loss to the rising, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 256 last December, managed to take Herbert’s back with seconds remaining in the second round, following a prolonged beating and bloodying of Herbert in the fourth minute.

Locking his hands and finding his forearm under the neck of the former Cage Warriors 155lbs best, Herbert, Moicano handed the British fighter his second straight loss, following a damaging knockout defeat to his compatriot, Francisco Trinaldo on ‘Fight Island’ last year.

Below, catch the highlights from Moicano’s submission stoppage over Herbert.