Renato Moicano makes bold call for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan winner: ‘Six wins, five finishes, who else?’

Set to return at UFC 311 next month, Brazilian contender, Renato Moicano has staked his claim for a shot at lightweight gold if he beats perennial contender, Beneil Dariush in California — pointing to his impressive winning spree and finishing run.

Moicano, who currently dons the number ten rank at the lightweight limit, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 311 next month, taking on the returning Kings MMA staple, Dariush — in a bid to crack the top-10 rankings for the first time during his Octagon stint.

Sidelined since September, Brasilia fan-favorite, Moicano most recently forced a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis in the main event of UFC Fight Night Paris — extending his impressive winning spree to four straight fights.

And during that spree, Moicano has finished both Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner with knockout stoppages, to go with an impressive unanimous decision win over divisional mainstay, Drew Dober.

Renato Moicano calls for title fight after UFC 311 return clash

Searching for his first title charge in the Octagon should he defeat the returning, Dariush at UFC 311, Moicano has named himself as the ideal candidate to take on the victor of the night’s headliner between Islam Makhachev and challenger, Arman Tsarukyan — pointing out his winning run at the limit.

UFC knows what they’re doing, especially fighting on a big card on the same day as the Islam (Makhachev) fight,” Renato Moicano told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “My plan is to go over there, dominate the use, finish him, and get the mic to make my case for a title fight. If you look into it, if you go to Tapology or if you look at my record right now in the lightweight division, I have six fights.

I’m on a six-fight win streak in the 155-pound division with five finishes,” Renato Moicano explained. “Who else has these stats in the lightweight division? Nobody. Nobody. Five finishes in the last six fights and a six-win streak in the lightweight division. Just try to see if there’s anybody else in the top 15, top 10, or top 5 who has six consecutive wins with five stoppages. I don’t think anybody has these stats right now.”