Reinier de Ridder Asks UFC Fans to Send Lewd Photos to His Email, not Social Media Inbox

If you are looking to send nude or nasty messages to Reinier de Ridder, please send them via email.

With Reinier de Ridder’s UFC rise looking sharper by the fight, the Dutch grappler prepares to headline UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 against former middleweight king Robert Whittaker.

After steamrolling through his first three UFC foes – submissions of Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland, plus a TKO over Bo Nickal – de Ridder has quickly marked himself as a genuine contender. His ONE Championship career set the stage, where he held two belts simultaneously and finished fights mostly by submission.

Reinier de Ridder asks you to use email for Lewd Photos

Reinier de Ridder keeps things straightforward outside the cage, too. He can’t receive dirty messages in his inbox unlike other UFC middleweights. In a recent chat with Submission Radio, he joked about his digital life:

“My wife has to run my social media. If you’re sending pictures of your titties and stuff, my wife sees it. So, email those to me.”

Speaking of DM drama, the UFC middleweight division has seen its share of real-life soap opera. Paulo Costa stirred the pot recently by accusing Khamzat Chimaev of sending inappropriate and personal Instagram DMs to Costa’s girlfriend ahead of UFC 318. Costa didn’t hold back, calling Chimaev’s messages “very bad” and vowing the feud wasn’t just about trash talk anymore – he wants a fight.

So here we are: Reinier de Ridder, the calm, efficient grappling machine, steps into the spotlight this weekend with a clear path to the UFC throne. But he keeps his inbox clean of nasty DMs.