Reebok Drops Official Conor McGregor ‘Legacy Series’ T-Shirt Ahead Of UFC 246

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon later this month (Sat. January 18, 2020). He’ll take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at 170 pounds in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.

Ahead of the fight, Reebok has released a special “Legacy Series” shirt featuring McGregor. The shirt can be purchased for $60 and features a cartoon version of the former UFC Champ Champ. The animated version of McGregor also seems to be wearing a jogging outfit, along with a massive watch on his wrist.

The shirt, which is being called McGregor’s “walkout jersey,” is available to purchase at this link here. Check out a photo below.

One man who will be keeping a very close eye on McGregor’s return this month is Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” recently revealed that he’ll likely be in attendance to get a good look at the Irishman in case of a potential fight.

“Yeah, I think I’m there,” Masvidal said. “There’s a 93 percent chance that I’m there. Yeah [to watch McGregor] — a combo of things. Why not? If he’s a future opponent, why not study him in the live format?”

What do you think about the new McGregor “Legacy Series” shirts? Will you be grabbing one?