18-year-old bantamweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. has successfully rebounded from his first promotional loss in spectacular fashion tonight — defeating Alaska native, Terrence Mitchell in just 54-seconds of the opening round of their main card clash at Noche UFC, landing a first round TKO stoppage win.

Rosas Jr., who saw his brief promotional-perfect run come to a halt last time out, dropped a one-sided decision loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 back in April.

However, turning to the tide back in his favor tonight, Rosas Jr. — a dynamic bantamweight prospect managed to blitz through the above-mentioned, Mitchell in the latter’s sophomore Octagon walk, landing a 54-second victory via way of knockout to land his second Octagon win since landing in the Dana White-led organization from the Contender Series.

And off the back of another stoppage win inside the Octagon, Rosas Jr. urged UFC leader, White to ink another Performance of the Night bonus with his name on it.

Below, catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s win at Noche UFC