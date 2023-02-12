Rapper Lil Wayne has brief UFC protest: “Not sure if I’ll ever watch UFC again.”

By
Marc Ray
-
Lil Wayne, Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, UFC 284
Mandatory Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Award-winning artist Lil Wayne had mixed feelings while watching UFC 284 last night. 

The New Orleans native took to Twitter and voiced his frustration towards Alexander Volkanovski’s unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev. Wayne wasn’t a fan of the decision, voiced his support for Volkanovski, and even threatened to never watch the UFC again.

Lil Wayne Shared His Feelings on the UFC’s Big 2023

The 40-year-old quickly realized that he spoke too soon. He commented on big UFC returns and upcoming fights, including Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Alex Pereira versus Israel Adesanya. 

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev claims Colby Covington went "running", wants Robert Whittaker fight

Wayne is a huge sports fan. He is a die-hard Green Bay Packers NFL fan and has attended numerous NBA games in the past. He’s best known in the MMA world as being the artist behind UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier’s iconic walkout song “Right above it”.

READ MORE:  Kyle Nelson believes Doo Hoi Choi deserved point deduction following multiple infractions during their UFC Vegas 68 bout