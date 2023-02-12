Rapper Lil Wayne has brief UFC protest: “Not sure if I’ll ever watch UFC again.”

Award-winning artist Lil Wayne had mixed feelings while watching UFC 284 last night.

The New Orleans native took to Twitter and voiced his frustration towards Alexander Volkanovski’s unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev. Wayne wasn’t a fan of the decision, voiced his support for Volkanovski, and even threatened to never watch the UFC again.

Not sure if I’ll ever watch UFC again — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 12, 2023

Did Volk bad bad — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 12, 2023

Lil Wayne Shared His Feelings on the UFC’s Big 2023

The 40-year-old quickly realized that he spoke too soon. He commented on big UFC returns and upcoming fights, including Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Alex Pereira versus Israel Adesanya.

Wait, Bones Jones komin bak?!

Ok I lied

and u know I kant miss dat Pereira v Stylebender!!!! And Connor bak right??

Yeah I lied — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 12, 2023

Wayne is a huge sports fan. He is a die-hard Green Bay Packers NFL fan and has attended numerous NBA games in the past. He’s best known in the MMA world as being the artist behind UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier’s iconic walkout song “Right above it”.