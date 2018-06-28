Rapper 50 Cent Strikes $1 Million Deal With Bellator MMA

It looks like Bellator MMA will be forking over a payment of $1 million to rapper 50 Cent.

For the past several months, 50 and Bellator MMA President Scott Coker have been in discussions with one another. Nobody knew exactly what the pair could’ve been discussing, with some fans speculating that 50 could be negotiating to actually fight for the promotion.

50 Cent recently fed these rumors by teasing a fight challenge towards Bellator heavyweight Rampage Jackson.

It turns out 50 Cent and Coker’s dealings may have simply been negotiations over the rapper’s “Get The Strap” catchphrase. 50 took to Instagram and announced Bellator will pay him $1 million for the rights to the catchphrase and to expect and see “Get The Strap” on some Bellator-related apparel:

It should also be noted that 50 had some interesting comments about Bellator’s recent announcement regarding their multi-year programming deal with DAZN: