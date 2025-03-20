Could Randy Orton have one of the best years of his WWE career?

Randy Orton is set to turn 45 years of age before WrestleMania 41 – and yet, it still feels like he’s at his very best in the WWE.

We all know that Randy Orton is one of the best to ever do it. In terms of both his in-ring ability and his character work, he has consistently been toward the top of the food chain for the majority of his time in professional wrestling. Oh, and he’s also one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation.

The big question, of course, is how much longer does Randy Orton have? Following on from his injury in early 2022, that he returned from in 2023, there were far more questions than answers. Now, though, when you watch him in the ring, it’s clear to see that he’s taking steps to ensure he has a few more years (at least) at the elite level.

At WrestleMania, he’ll hope to steal the show when he (seemingly) locks horns with none other than Kevin Owens, the man who put him on the shelf.

Randy Orton’s big chance to shine (again)

It seems likely that we’ll see Orton pick up the win over Owens and even if he doesn’t, we should anticipate a punt or two on the grandest stage of them all. From there, where can he go? Well, in terms of high profile feuds, there are two or three that we absolutely need to see.

John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes. These are all great stories that Randy Orton has in his locker, and they’re all men he’s already fought at WrestleMania. At this point in all of their respective careers, though, it feels like we have to see what kind of dynamic he’d have with these guys.

Orton knows just how good he is and the same goes for the WWE Universe – which is what makes 2025 a year full of really intriguing possibilities.