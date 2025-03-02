Ex-UFC stars Rampage Jackson, Rashad Evans book April boxing fight on ICS Mania card

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champions, Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans finally have a date for their long-mooted boxing rematch later this year — with the duo set to rekindle their rivalry next month at an ICS Mania 1 event in New Mexico.

Jackson, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion in the UFC and a fan-favorite during his tenure with Pride FC, first took on fellow ex-titleholder, Evans back in 2010.

Headlining UFC 114, Jackson would suffer a unanimous decision loss over the course of just three rounds against veteran favorite, Evans in their grudge fight following a stint on a memorable season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Rampage Jackson set to take on Rashad Evans in April boxing rematch

And on social media this evening, Memphis native, Jackson confirmed his rematch with Evans was set to take place at ICS Mania 1 in April from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Why they make my face look dirty,” Rampage Jackson joked in an Instagram post where he released a promotional banner for the event.

The full ICS Mania 1: Rampage Jackson vs Rashad Evans card had been released!



Any predictions?



[@ICBChampionship] pic.twitter.com/LXhYkErSLn — InfluencerChampsLeague (@ICLBoxing) March 1, 2025

Ending his stored mixed martial arts career under the Bellator MMA banner, Jackson took on fellow Pride FC alum, Fedor Emelianenko in his retirement fight in Japan, suffering a dominant opening round knockout defeat to the Russian.

Retiring from mixed martial arts with his final fight coming against Gabriel Checco back in 2022, Evans landed a decision win on the Eagle FC 44 card.