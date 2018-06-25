‘Rampage’ Jackson Confirms He’s Signed To Fight Wanderlei Silva

It’s recently been rumored that mixed martial arts legends Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Wanderlei Silva would be meeting for a fourth time at a Bellator event on Sept. 29 in San Jose, California.

And today (June 25, 2018), Jackson confirmed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he has indeed signed on the dotted line to run things back with his old rival.

The two first met at Pride Final Conflict in 2003 in Tokyo, Japan where Silva stopped ‘Rampage’ and scored a TKO victory. They then met again at Pride 28 in 2004 in Saitama, Japan where Silva once again scored a stoppage victory. Then, ‘Rampage’ finally exacted revenge when the two met for a third time at UFC 92 in 2008, as he knocked out Silva in the first round.

More recently, ‘Rampage’ has dropped back-to-back defeats, suffering a decision loss to Muhammaed Lawal in March 2017 at Bellator 175 and then suffering a decision defeat to Chael Sonnen in the first round of the heavyweight Grand Prix tournament this past January at Bellator 192.

Silva, meanwhile, is also coming off of a decision defeat to Sonnen at Bellator 180 last June in New York City.

This upcoming event will be headlined by a super fight between middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald.