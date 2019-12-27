‘Rampage’ Calls His Fight With Fedor “A Special Moment In MMA History”

Spread the word!













Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has been talking up his fight with heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. The pair will square off in the main event of Bellator 237 which takes places at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Saturday night (Sunday locally).

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion told media he believes his fight with Fedor is a ‘special moment’ for the sport and despite being past their peak, both he and his opponent are ready to put on a show. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said.

“This is a special moment in MMA history no matter what the naysayers say. The guys who are never going to do anything in their lives, the never-has-beens who want to say about two old guys getting in there – the true MMA fans are going to win because there’s not going to be a loser. There’s not going to be a loser. No matter who gets their hand raised, there’s not going to be a loser because when two legends get in there, and do what they love, and put on a show, the fans win.”

‘Rampage’ has admitted he found it difficult to prepare for Fedor due to his deep respect for the PRIDE legend but insists it’ll be all business come fight night.

“It’s been kind of hard for me to mentally prepare and get ready for this fight because you guys know how I like to knock people out, my team’s like, ‘Oh, you got to knock him out, you got to knock him out,’ and me being a big fan of Fedor, I’m thinking that’s the last thing he needs is to get knocked out right away and stuff like that, but none of that matters because when I get in that cage, ‘Rampage’ don’t have no friends. I don’t even like that motherf*cker. Nobody likes ‘Rampage,’ ‘Rampage’ don’t like nobody, so it don’t matter.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Are you excited about Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Fedor Emelianenko