Rampage Jackson: I’m Always Thinking About Retirement

Two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends will clash on December 29 in Japan. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko will headline Bellator Japan from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Recently, Jackson spoke to MMA Junkie to discuss his upcoming bout with Emelianenko. During the interview, the topic of possible retirement came up. Jackson admitted that he’s always thinking about retirement.

“Man, I’m 41. You don’t think … I think about it every time I get on the mat, every time I train. It’s all I can think about is my retirement,” Jackson said.

“It’s going to be like old times. I really do miss fighting (in Japan), and I was telling my coach like maybe a couple months ago, like man it would be nice to finish up my career fighting in Japan again. And he said yeah, that would be nice, fighting back there, so hopefully I can fight back there again.”

Jackson has been competing in MMA since 1999, competing for promotions such as King Of The Cage, Pride, the UFC, and Bellator. There were plenty of opportunities during Jackson’s days with Pride for “Rampage” and Emelianenko to collide, however, Jackson wasn’t a heavyweight yet.

As soon as he made the jump up in weight, Jackson new a fight with the Russian legend was inevitable.

“I never dreamed of fighting Fedor because back when we were both in PRIDE, I wasn’t a heavyweight, and I’m a big guy now. I’m a heavyweight now; he’s obviously still a heavyweight,” Jackson said. “I knew it was a matter of time that I was going to have to fight him as soon as I came to heavyweight, but I never thought about it.”

