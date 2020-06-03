Rafael Dos Anjos Targeting Three Opponents For Final Fight On UFC Deal, Hopes To Re-Sign

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has three names in mind for what could be his final fight for the promotion.

Dos Anjos is currently on a two-fight losing streak following unanimous decision defeats to Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa. And with just one fight remaining on his current contract, “RDA” is looking to compete in June or July next.

That said, he also hopes to sign a new deal with the UFC, having fought for the promotion since 2008.

“I want to fight. I fought in January, so June or July would be good dates,” he told MMA Fighting. “I’m going for the last fight in my contract with the UFC, so we have to see if the UFC wants to re-sign me. It’s a bunch of things.

“… I’m in the UFC for many years, since 2008, and the UFC is a very solid company. I have a great relationship with Dana White, I have almost 30 fights in the organization, and I would like to re-sign with the UFC. That’s what I want, but it’s not only up to me, it’s up to them as well, if they want to re-sign me.”

Dos Anjos Has Three Names In Mind

As for who the Brazilian wants to fight next, there are three names he is targeting; Anthony Pettis, Stephen Thompson or Santiago Ponzinibbio. And given his current position, he feels those are fights that make sense.

“I thought about Pettis because he once said, after a victory, that he was interested in fighting me at 170,” Dos Anjos said. “Since he fought (Donald) Cerrone at welterweight, I think this could be the fight.

“… Man, Ponzinibbio is crazy. (The UFC) hasn’t said anything. This guy hasn’t fought in a year and a half. F*ck, I fought (four) times since his last fight. I have no problem fighting him, but, brother, no one told me anything. He throws some crazy stuff online, it’s hard to understand. But I have no problem fighting Ponzinibbio.

“I’m in a situation that I can’t call anyone out. I’m coming off a loss and I know that’s in the past and I will bounce back, but what the UFC offers me, something that makes sense… I think Pettis would make sense for the history. The market is starting to move now. Stephen Thompson and I, there was some talk in the past, so I think that could be the fight. The division is very jammed, let’s see how it plays out.”

