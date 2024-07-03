Ex-UFC champ Rafael dos Anjos absolutely shreds Michael Chandler on social media amid title rumors

Rafael dos Anjos has grown tired of Michael Chandler’s “see you at the top” mantra that often accompanies the former Bellator MMA champion’s social media posts.

It’s been nearly two years since we last saw Chandler step inside the Octagon at UFC 281, suffering a third-round rear-naked choke submission at the hands of Dustin Poirier. With the loss, ‘Iron’ fell to 2-3 inside the Octagon. Still, Chandler remains one of the promotion’s top stars courtesy of his balls-to-the-wall style that has delivered a slew of absolute barnburners against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

Currently, Chandler is sitting on the sidelines waiting for Conor McGregor to heal up from a toe injury before rebooking their long-awaited clash inside the Octagon. No official announcements have been made regarding a rescheduled date, but Chandler revealed on X that he had been offered a fight with reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in October when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi — should McGregor not be ready by then.

However, Chandler made it clear that a fight with the Irish megastar would take precedence over fighting for the belt.

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere,” Chandler wrote. “Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!!”

That didn’t sit well with dos Anjos, who suggested that Chandler discontinue his “see you at the top” branding if he’s not actually striving to make it there.

“How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on an UFC belt,” dos Anjos posted. “Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his “see you at the top” motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing…”

Chandler responds before getting absolutely shredded by rafael dos anjos

Chandler responded to the jibe from RDA in short order, hitting the former 155-pound champ with his new favorite catchphrase.

“Cool story….See you at the top!!!!” Chandler responded.

Dos Anjos snapped back in short order, reminding ‘Iron’ just who the hell he’s talking to.

“I’ve been up here buddy, haven’t seen you yet,” RDA added.

Clearly, there is no love lost between the two well-respected veterans. Perhaps one day they can settle their differences inside the Octagon.