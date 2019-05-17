Watch: RDA & Kevin Lee Get Heated At UFC Rochester Weigh-Ins

Spread the word!













UFC Rochester weigh-ins took place earlier today (Fri. May 17, 2019).

In the main event of the night, former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee will square off. Both men successfully weighed in at welterweight. Now, they’ll step into the Octagon against one another from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

There are plenty of other great fights on tap for the event, including the return of featherweight standout Megan Anderson, and a trilogy bout between Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz.

At the weigh-ins, dos Anjos and Lee got a bit heated opposite one another and had to be separated during their face-off. Watch the UFC Rochester face-offs below:

Also, check out the UFC Rochester card here:

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

Preliminary Card