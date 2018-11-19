Rachael Ostovich Hospitalized, Paige VanZant Bout In Jeopardy

It’s a shame to see Rachael Ostovich hospitalized according to a recent report, which could put her next fight in jeopardy as a result of her injuries. She’s currently scheduled to face off against Paige VanZant on the UFC’s debut on ESPN+.

Rachael Ostovich Attacked

This fight would mark the highest-profile matchup in her UFC career. With these injuries, it could be in jeopardy. Ostovich was allegedly “attacked” in her native of Hawaii.

TMZ Sports reported on Sunday evening that the attacker was someone “close to her.” The report continued by stating that the flyweight star is currently hospitalized for major injuries which include to “believed” to be a broken orbital bone.

The UFC nor her camp has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of this writing. There’s a real chance that this fight could be called off just two months away, which would be a shame.

Coming into this fight, Ostovich is currently 1-1 in the UFC and 4-4 overall in her pro-MMA career. In her promotional debut, she picked up a submission win over Karine Gevorgyan in December of 2017. In her latest fight, back in July, she suffered a rear-naked choke loss to Montana De La Rosa.

VanZant preparing to make her return to the Octagon under the UFC banner after being out of action for quite some time. She walked away with a unanimous decision loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124). This marked her latest fight.

The Event

UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) will be held on January 19, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This event marks the first show to be broadcast on the network’s digital streaming platform ESPN+. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this card in the coming weeks. Here’s the tentative updated card:

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira