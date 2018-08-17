Quote: Conor McGregor Looks “Better Than Ever”

Conor McGregor looks better than ever ahead of his anticipated UFC return.

That’s the story his teammate James Gallagher it telling, at least.

Gallagher recently sounded off on McGregor’s anticipated return to MMA Fighting. The young Irish contender claims his superstar teammate has the ‘fire’ back inside of him. McGregor has supposedly been given a boost from Nurmagomedov to prove his status:

“[Conor] looks better than ever. He’s got that fire back inside of him. When you’re on the top of the world like he’s been for so long, you need to chill out for a little bit to get that hunger back. It’s hard to keep that hunger when you have everything that you’ve ever wanted. “While he’s been away, Khabib has been creating some hype and getting himself in a position to fight Conor. There are a lot of people who see Khabib as a serious threat, so I think that’s given Conor a push to step up and say, ‘Nah, mate, I’m the champ around here — you’re not on my level.’ I think Conor’s going to show Khabib who’s boss and put him back in his box.”

Back For A Challenge

Gallagher admits that McGregor has all the money he will ever need. That might cause most athletes to stop chasing top-level challenges, yet McGregor is apparently looking for just that.

MMA’s biggest-ever star has beaten every man the UFC put in front of him, Gallagher said, and he’s motivated to do it again against ‘The Eagle’: