Punahele Soriano Runs Through Nikokay Veretennikov in Dominant Win – UFC 320 Highlights

Punahele Soriano made it three in a row with a dominant decision victory over Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320.

Soriano found immediate success in the opening round, taking Veretennikov to the mat and keeping him there for a majority of the first five minutes. That trend continued in the second, as Soriano quickly put his opponent on the mat.

With just over 90 seconds left in the round, Veretennikov fought his way back up and narrowly locked in a submission before Soriano scrambled his way back into top control.

Veretennikov would once again attempt a Hail Mary guillotine choke in the third, but would ultimately come up short on the scorecards, surrendering all three rounds to the streaking Hawaiian standout.

Official Result: Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320: