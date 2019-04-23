Ponzinibbio Challenges Pettis: ‘You Won’t Get Lucky Like Last Time’

UFC welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio is targeting a fight with Anthony Pettis next.

Pettis sent shockwaves across the MMA world when he not only defeated Stephen Thompson, but did it by knocking him out during his welterweight debut last month.

As a result, “Showtime” is currently No. 8 in the UFC welterweight rankings, notably one spot higher than Ponzinibbio.

The Argentine, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak. Having failed to get fights with Tyron Woodley and Rafael dos Anjos, ‘Gente Boa’ now wants to face the former UFC lightweight champion.

”There’s no way I’m going to allow you be ahead of me,” Ponzinibbio wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of Pettis. “Come get this beating, you won’t get lucky like last time.”

Ponzinibbio had recently responded to a fan who asked if he wanted to face Pettis, claiming he asked for the fight but the latter was moving back down to 155 pounds.

But based on “Gente Boa’s” latest Instagram post, it seems like those plans have changed for Pettis. One thing is for sure — this match-up of exciting strikers would definitely be entertaining.