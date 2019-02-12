Pic: ‘Cro Cop’ Is Absolutely Shredded Before Bellator Debut

Pride and UFC legend Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic will finally make his Bellator debut when he faces Roy Nelson at Saturday’s (February 16, 2019) Bellator 216 from Uncasville, Connecticut. The fight is a rematch of their initial bout at UFC 137 in 2011.

Filipovic was initially signed by Bellator in March 2018 and was scheduled to fight Nelson at Bellator 200. A late knee injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. ‘Cro Cop’ healed quick enough to beat Roque Martinez at September 30’s RIZIN 13, however.

Regardless, ‘Cro Cop’ and Nelson are finally set to throw down again this weekend. They’re on separate ends of the spectrum in their respective careers. Filipovic has won nine straight fights while ‘Big country’ has lost seven of his last 10 bouts. But the fight carries at least some nostalgic appeal, so the Croatian knockout striker is looking prepared.

A photo surfaced on social media where ‘Cro Cop’ was looking absolutely massive and shredded for his Bellator bout. So much so, in fact, that the poster questioned that Filipovic has supposedly passed “mutiple drug tests.” Check it out and decide for yourself: