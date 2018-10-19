Photo: Official UFC 231 Poster Released

One of the highest-profile featherweights fights in UFC history is set to go down in the main event of December 8’s UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Decorated champion Max Holloway will take on surging contender Brian Ortega. The two were supposed to fight at July’s UFC 226, but the fight fell apart as a result of some strange symptoms exhibited by “Blessed” during fight week.

That’s not the only title fight on the card, however. Valentina Shevchenko will take on former Muay Thai opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a highly anticipated women’s flyweight affair. That fight brings an incredible backstory due to their history.

To get promotion for the Toronto-based event rolling, the UFC released the official UFC 231 poster online this week. Check it out right here: