Photo: Brian Ortega Already Healed Up From UFC 231 Beatdown

Top UFC featherweight Brian Ortega suffered a brutal beating at the hands of champ Max Holloway in the main event of December 8’s UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It was so one-sided that Ortega absorbed a UFC record 290 significant strikes from Holloway. Ortega was more than tough, answering the bell for each round. Yet when his eye swole shut due to endless punches from “Blessed,” it was finally called after the fourth round.

“T-City” agreed with the stoppage after the loss. He admitted he was willing to die in the Octagon in that. He did suffer a broken nose and thumb in the fight. It became hard to watch at times as the punches mounted.

But the popular contender is close to fully healed just over a week after his first-ever MMA loss. Ortega posted on Instagram (via ESPN’s Chamatkar Sandhu) a photo of himself nearly back to normal:

Brian Ortega is Wolverine. Just over a week after his fight with Max Holloway and he appears to be completely healed. (Via his Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/go4kdbFpde — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 17, 2018

Indeed he is akin to the comic book superhero with the mutant healing factor. To absorb a record amount of significant strikes and look like you were hardly in a fight nine days later is unheard of.

He may have lost to rising pound-for-pound great Holloway, yet his toughness cannot be denied. Based on what we see here, Ortega will be back in action a lot sooner than later.