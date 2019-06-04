Photo: Anthony Smith Reveals X-Ray Of Broken Hand, Set For Surgery

Spread the word!













Anthony Smith got the biggest win of his career when he submitted Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm this past weekend (Sat. June 1, 2019). However, it didn’t come easy.

Smith claimed in the post-fight interview that he had broken his left hand earlier on in the fight. Nonetheless, he persevered and managed to come away with a fourth-round win. And while appearing on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” on Monday, “Lionheart” shared a photo of the x-ray of his hand:

This is an X-Ray of Anthony Smith’s broken left hand. Just took it and sent it to me. His surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. He believes he broke it in the second round. pic.twitter.com/F63Qa7qoFV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 3, 2019

“It’s not good, it’s swollen like a softball,” Smith said (via MMA Mania) “It’s pretty bad, it’s probably the worst broken hand I’ve ever had … This’ll be like my sixth or seventh, I think two on this hand before but not in the same place. And I’ve had several surgeries on my right hand.

”I think I said initially it happened in the first round, but it actually happened in the second. It was a big overhand left, it must have hit him right on the top of the forehead … I knew right away, as soon as I landed the punch I felt the pop and I went to open and close my hand and I could feel the clicking and the bones moving around in the hand.”

Smith will likely need some time away from the Octagon, but he certainly deserves it. After all, he’s fought eight times since 2018 and had a quick turnaround for this fight after getting out-pointed by Jon Jones in March. One thing is for sure – Smith is here to stay in the top light heavyweight ranks.