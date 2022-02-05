UFC welterweight prospect, Philip Rowe has lodged his second UFC victory — and his second promotional win via strikes, rallying from an opening round wrestling performance from Jason Witt to stop the latter with a slick second round knockout at the Octagon fence.

Rowe, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series — initially debuted in the UFC back in February of last year with a unanimous decision loss against Gabe Greene, before bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure and scoring his first Octagon with a second round knockout win over fellow prospect, Orion Cosce.

Improving to 9-3 as a professional, Brooklyn-born striker, Rowe backed Witt up to the Octagon fence with a straight shot, before landing with a well-placed left hook. Following up with some heavy hammer fists, Rowe forced a stoppage from referee, Chris Tognoni.

Catch the highlights from Philip Rowe’s second round knockout win over Jason Witt, below.

