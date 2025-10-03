PFL Road to Dubai weigh in results: both big championship fights are locked in

PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai transpire on Friday, October 3rd and the weigh ins are now in the books. The fistic fireworks transpire at the Coca-Cola Arena with a highly desired sequel clash locked in for the PFL Lightweight title. Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes both made championship weight for what many are calling the biggest matchup that can be possibly made outside of the UFC bubble.

The two headliners both hit 155 pounds and the participants in the co-main event championship affair also made weight. In an outing that is also a rematch, Corey Anderson will vie for the PFL light heavyweight crown in a sequel clash with Dovlet Yagshimuradov with the combatants clocking in at 204.6 pounds and 205.0 pounds, respectively.

PFL Road to Dubai weigh in results

PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai will broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. as well as DAZN in Ireland and the UK and the full weigh-in results are as follows: