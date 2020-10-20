After Covid-19 forced the PFL to cancel its 2020 season, the company is gearing up for a return to action in 2021. The promotion has announced next year’s schedule in a press release it sent out today.

The 2021 season will officially launch on April 23. The remaining regular-season events are scheduled for April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25. The PFL operates in a league format, and the promotion will announce the Playoffs and PFL Championship dates in the future.

ESPN will broadcast next year’s season, with events screening on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

“We’re thrilled to announce an early start date for the 2021 PFL Season, and we look forward to building on the positive momentum experienced in a historic first season on ESPN,” said the company’s CEO Peter Murray.

“In 2021, the PFL will deliver an elevated, immersive, and interactive fan viewing experience incorporating expanded, real-time fighter data and analytics from our proprietary SmartCage technology, behind-the-scenes access, the return of ref cam, and more.

“Our champions return looking to earn another title, while a fresh crop of exciting new fighters will challenge for the top spot in MMA. Additional contenders will be unveiled in the leadup to what we believe will be the biggest season in PFL history.”

The 2021 season will feature a host of returning fighters, such as Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III, alongside a slew of exciting new additions to the company’s roster. The new arrivals include the likes of Rory MacDonald, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Bubba Jenkins.

