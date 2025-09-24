PFL announces two huge title fights for PFL Lyon event

The Professional Fighters League has announced two blockbuster title bouts for their PFL Lyon event on December 13.

In their final landmark event of 2025, the Professional Fighters League will be heading to the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. In the main event of the evening, the world heavyweight championship will be up for grabs when Vadmin Nemkov goes head to head with Renan Ferreira.

In the co-main event of the night, Cris Cyborg – one of the greatest female fighters of all time – will take on unbeaten 6-0 prospect Sara Collins for the women’s featherweight championship.

𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗡‼️𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 ❗️



Two HUGE PFL World Titles set to go down at @LDLC_Arena in Lyon, France on December 13th



🇷🇺 Vadim Nemkov 🆚 @MmaProblema 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 @criscyborg 🆚 Sara Collins 🇦🇺



DON'T MISS IT! TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY!

🎟️ https://t.co/ZehUv3r62f… pic.twitter.com/WbvmN91bgB — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 24, 2025

Martin praises French MMA fans ahead of PFL Lyon

“French MMA fans have been tremendous supporters of the PFL, and we are proud to deliver a card worthy of their passion and loyalty,” PFL CEO John Martin said. “On December 13 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, fans will experience some of the biggest names and most exciting matchups in the sport, a true showcase of world champions, rising stars, and hometown heroes.”

Quotes via PFL

Updated Main Card:

Saturday, Dec. 13 – LDLC Arena, Lyon, France

Heavyweight World Title Main Event: Vadim Nemkov (18-2) vs. Renan Ferreira (13-4)

Women’s Featherweight World Title Co-Main Event: Cris Cyborg (28-2) vs. Sara Collins (6-0)

Given the impact that French mixed martial arts has been having over the course of the last few years, this move makes a whole lot of sense for the promotion. They have been slowly but surely building up a reputation in Europe as an alternative to the UFC, and moves like this will only serve to further appeal to new and hardcore fans alike.

Now, it’s a case of waiting to see how they’re going to pad out the rest of the card with what we imagine will be a really fun slate of fights.