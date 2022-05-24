The PFL (Professional Fighters League) have this Tuesday afternoon confirmed they will host their inaugural events in the United Kingdom this year – with events in both London and Cardiff on deck for the month of August.

The promotion, which fields notable names including two-time lightweight tournament victor, Kayla Harrison, as well as her fellow two-time Olympic gold medalist, Claressa Shields, are also set to host an event in New York this year – during the organization’s annual season format.

The PFL book their first ventures outside the United States with a pair of UK events in August

At a press conference held in the English capital this morning, the organization confirmed dates for a London birth on August 20. at The Copper Box Arena, as well as an August 13. date at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Along with the confirmation of two UK shows, the Professional Fighters League is also set to land its SmartCage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 5.

#PFLPlayoffs

🇺🇸 Aug 5: New York City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Aug 13: Cardiff

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aug 20: London



As part of the season format, light heavyweight and lightweight bouts will feature in the ‘Big Apple’ – heavyweights and featherweights will mark the promotion’s debut in Wales, while welterweights and women’s lightweights will feature as part of a London card on August 20.

Among the possible inclusion of the aforenoted Harrison on the London card, featherweight division staple, Brendan Loughnane is likely to find himself booked to feature on August 13. in Cardiff, Wales – with the Manchester fan-favorite most recently rebounding to the winner’s enclosure with a technical decision win against Ryoji Kudo at PFL 2 late last month.

As for Harrison, the two-time lightweight tournament victor recently improved her undefeated professional record to 13-0 with the two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, managing to land a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3 at the beginning of this month.